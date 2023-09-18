Louisiana State Police warns of phone scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Troopers are warning the public of a current phone scam occurring around the state.

Scammers are impersonating law enforcement to obtain personal information and money from victims, LSP said. They use a call that gives the appearance of originating from a number belonging to LSP troopers.

LSP said they will never ask for any type of personal information or monetary payment over the phone.

Citizens wishing to report suspected fraudulent calls can contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192. To make a report online, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.