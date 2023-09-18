Tiger Island Fire contained after flaring up again

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Tiger Island Fire flared up again Sunday evening after weeks of containment.

According to Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford, around 200 hundred acres were burned where the fire crossed La. 110.

The Tiger Island Fire initially went up in flames back in August, and Sunday evening, sparks went up again.

Beauregard Parish District One Fire Chief Jay Williams said they proactively had fire trucks staged at different areas along Hubert Smith Road early Monday to protect the residential area.

“For this particular fire, we were very fortunate to have all of these air tankers, the retardant on standby, so the response was really quick, they were able to stop it, the spread of it a lot better, faster than last time,” Chief Williams said.

Sheriff Herford said the Southern Area Blue Team and fire crews are working to keep the fire from spreading to any new areas.

“Where we stand right now the perimeters being cut around that fire and you don’t want to use the word contain, but it’s withheld into that one area at this point,” he said.

Sheriff Herford said weather conditions will continue to impact the progression of the Tiger Island Fire. He said a good amount of rain is needed.

“Today’s conditions are back dangerous again because of the high winds and high temperatures and low humidity rates, so we have equipment staged in that location right now or in that area, and they’re ready to respond if needed air support is on standby as well with the ability to respond if we get another flare,” he said.

According to Sheriff Herford, no homes or structures have been affected by the fire.

As a result of heavy smoke La. 110 between Singer and Merryville was closed but has since reopened.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said the fire is now contained and all mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted.

