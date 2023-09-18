Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris earns Week 3 Play of the Week honors after pick six against Pineville

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s defense has been red hot the last three weeks forcing six turnovers that resulted in touchdowns.

Indians’ senior safety Ja’Corian Norris had three interceptions, two pick sixes in the 35-0 shutout against Pineville.

Norris scored 14 of Tioga’s 35 points.

The fans voted and with 46% of the votes, Norris earned the Week 3 Play of the Week presented by Farm Bureau for the second time this season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.