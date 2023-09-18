Trial date set for man charged in deadly Magnolia Street shooting

Desmond Clowers
Desmond Clowers(APD)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for a Luling, Louisiana man charged with manslaughter for a January 20 deadly shooting in the 500 block of Magnolia Street in Alexandria.

Desmond Clowers, Sr., 46, will head to trial on November 27 for the death of 34-year-old Alfred Jerome King.

King was found lying on the ground in front of the apartments on Magnolia Street. He had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Clowers was arrested in Baton Rouge about a month later and sent back to Alexandria. Assistant DA Kelvin Sanders is prosecuting the case. Clowers is represented by Christopher Lacour.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Vote for your Farm Bureau Week 3 Play of the Week
It is a statewide effort concentrated in Louisiana’s seven largest cities.
‘Black and Brown’ Voter Registration Day
All proceeds raised from the event go right back into its mission.
12th Annual ‘Le Tour De Bayou’
2023 5th Quarter Week 3 Final Scores
APD investigating shooting on Essie Street

Latest News

Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Landry keeps big fundraising edge, not counting money PACs, trial lawyers spend
Still photo of handcuffs.
Rapides Parish man arrested for setting multiple wildfires in Grant Parish
Mardaysha Boyd and Cherish Henderson
APD searching for missing teens
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog