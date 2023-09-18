Trial date set for man charged in deadly Magnolia Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for a Luling, Louisiana man charged with manslaughter for a January 20 deadly shooting in the 500 block of Magnolia Street in Alexandria.

Desmond Clowers, Sr., 46, will head to trial on November 27 for the death of 34-year-old Alfred Jerome King.

King was found lying on the ground in front of the apartments on Magnolia Street. He had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Clowers was arrested in Baton Rouge about a month later and sent back to Alexandria. Assistant DA Kelvin Sanders is prosecuting the case. Clowers is represented by Christopher Lacour.

