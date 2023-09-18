Vote for the Week 4 Cool Game of the Week

Southern Air Game of the Week
Southern Air Game of the Week
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season is flying by as we are through over a quarter of the regular season already.

Can Week 4 continue on the tradition of action-packed games in our Southern Air Cool Game of the Week?

With that being said, it’s time to vote and let the KALB crew know where we need to be for the fourth week of the season. Voting will close on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

