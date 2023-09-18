Walk On’s to donate portion of sales in memory of Allison Rice

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux in Ascension Parish is hosting the 2nd Anual Allison Rice Giveback event on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The restaurant announced that 10 percent of its sales will be donated to the #LiveLiveAllie Foundation. Organizers say if you place an order, you will contribute to a great cause.

You can stop by the restaurant throughout the day on Tuesday. The address is 14569 Airline Highway.

The business says last year’s fundraiser brought in over $3,000.

Cash donations to the foundation will also be accepted.

Rice, an LSU student, was shot and killed while in her vehicle near a set of train tracks on Government Street in 2022. It was just after two in the morning, and she was driving home after hanging out with friends in Mid City.

Allison Rice's family members are speaking out, asking the public to call if they know anything that can help investigators solve her murder.

