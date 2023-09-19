Alexandria City Council to reintroduce multi-ambulance provider ordinance

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will decide tonight if they will be taking the next step to potentially creating a new ordinance that would allow multiple ambulance services to operate in the city.

This continues a five-month debate that started last year between the council and administration over pushing for more competition for Acadian Ambulance.

You may remember the council actually approved this ordinance a year ago but was unable to override former Mayor Jeff Hall after he vetoed the vote, saying that the council violated the city charter and was not looking out for the best interests of the city.

Acadian has been the sole ambulance provider in Rapides Parish for 28 years and is still under contract with the police jury through next year.

At tonight’s meeting, the council will be reintroducing that ordinance to break from that contract. If the ordinance gets sent to a committee meeting, the public will have the chance to voice their opinion on this matter once again before a vote at the next council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 3.

