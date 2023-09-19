Alexandria City Council reintroduce multi-ambulance service ordinance

The Alexandria City Council has taken the next step to potentially create a new ordinance that would allow multiple ambulance services to operate in the city.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has taken the next step to potentially create a new ordinance that would allow multiple ambulance services to operate in the city.

This continues a five-month debate that started last year between the council and administration over pushing for more competition for Acadian Ambulance.

The council on September 19 sent the ordinance to the Legal and Finance Committee, where it will be reviewed prior to the next scheduled meeting in two weeks.

You may remember that the council actually approved this ordinance a year ago but was unable to override former Mayor Jeff Hall after he vetoed the vote, saying that the council violated the city charter and was not looking out for the best interests of the city.

The council is sending the new ordinance back to legal to check if it will be legal to pass under the charter.

Acadian has been the sole ambulance provider in Rapides Parish for 28 years and is still under contract with the police jury through next year.

If the legal committee passes the ordinance, the public will have the chance to voice their opinion on this matter once again before a vote takes place at the next council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 3.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Rapides Parish man arrested for setting multiple wildfires in Grant Parish
Mardaysha Boyd and Cherish Henderson
APD searching for missing teens
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
Jackie Brown
Inmate who escaped from Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility recaptured
PPD asks for help in identifying this person wanted for questioning in an investigation.
Person wanted for questioning has been identified

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to a crash on the interstate Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.
Pedestrian killed, juveniles injured in two seperate crashes on I-12, troopers say
The Alexandria City Council has taken the next step to potentially create a new ordinance that...
Alexandria City Council reintroduces multi-ambulance service ordinance
RPL Board approves members for new Policies and Reconsideration Committee
The Rapides Parish Library Board of Control has designated members to serve on the newly...
RPL Board approves members for new Policies and Reconsideration Committee