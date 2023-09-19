Alexandria City Council reintroduce multi-ambulance service ordinance

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has taken the next step to potentially create a new ordinance that would allow multiple ambulance services to operate in the city.

This continues a five-month debate that started last year between the council and administration over pushing for more competition for Acadian Ambulance.

The council on September 19 sent the ordinance to the Legal and Finance Committee, where it will be reviewed prior to the next scheduled meeting in two weeks.

You may remember that the council actually approved this ordinance a year ago but was unable to override former Mayor Jeff Hall after he vetoed the vote, saying that the council violated the city charter and was not looking out for the best interests of the city.

The council is sending the new ordinance back to legal to check if it will be legal to pass under the charter.

Acadian has been the sole ambulance provider in Rapides Parish for 28 years and is still under contract with the police jury through next year.

If the legal committee passes the ordinance, the public will have the chance to voice their opinion on this matter once again before a vote takes place at the next council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 3.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.