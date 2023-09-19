Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Troymicheal Johnlouis
Troymicheal Johnlouis(Lafourche Parish Sheriff Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement is investigating after a missing Thibodaux man was found dead in a bayou Monday night, Sept. 18.

Officials identified the victim as Troymicheal Johnlouis, 34, of Thibodaux.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnlouis was reported missing during the early morning hours of Sept. 17, after allegedly last being seen entering a car with a woman on the evening prior.

Deputies said the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered his body Monday evening from Bayou Lafourche in the Supreme area, about 10 miles northwest of Thibodaux.

He had several wounds including gunshot wounds, according to officials.

Detectives are still trying to determine where the crime took place. In the meantime, detectives from both law enforcement agencies are working together.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.

Anyone with information that may help investigators should submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

