Bolton High School changes, substitute bus drivers to be discussed at RPSB committee meeting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board will host its committee meetings tonight, and we will be following a few items on the agendas that include Bolton High School and possible changes to substitute bus drivers.

In the District 62 meeting, Superintendent Jeff Powell wrote a motion to discuss the renovations at Bolton after the board approved for the high school to convert to a magnet school starting next school year.

Powell’s motion comes after discussion from the September regular meeting agenda that proposed ideas for how the renovations would be made but was sent to committee meetings after discussion over the historical aspects of the school.

On the board’s finance meeting agenda, Powell also wrote up a motion to discuss and take possible action to reduce the budgeted amount for substitute bus operator pay and hire 10 additional full-time bus operators to serve as full-time “sub” drivers and will be assigned other duties on days they are not driving.

This motion was discussed at the board’s regular agenda but was also sent to committee meetings.

We will have more from the meeting later tonight.

