Flatwoods man arrested for three counts of arson in Pineville

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department and Pineville Police Department have arrested Michael Shawn Setliff, 32, of Flatwoods, on three counts of simple arson for fires set in Pineville.

Setlliff is accused of setting one grass fire on Claiborne near Hwy 165 on September 3, a dumpster fire behind the Dollar Store in Kingsville and a grass fire in the alley behind Papa John’s in Kingsville.

He was located in Pineville on September 5 and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on three counts of simple arson for these fires. Bond was set at $75,000.

Setliff was also recently arrested on Sept. 15 for three counts of simple arson for fires set in Grant Parish.

Investigators allege that on September 13, Setliff set multiple wildfires off Highway 500 and on W.W. Melton Road. The fire on W.W. Melton Rd. had the potential to become a devastating fire due to dry conditions and its threatening proximity to multiple homes.

