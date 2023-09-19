Judge determines Alexandria man not able to proceed to trial for first-degree rape charge

Israel Williams
Israel Williams(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish Judge, after reviewing reports from sanity commission doctors, has determined that an Alexandria man is not able to proceed to trial for a first-degree rape charge.

Israel Williams, 40, is charged with a count of first-degree rape for an incident that is alleged to have occurred sometime between June 2018 and December 2021.

The victim is a child, according to court records.

A trial for Williams had been scheduled for this week, but first, the court had to review the findings of a sanity commission that was appointed to evaluate Williams. After doing that on Monday, Judge Mary Doggett determined that Williams is unable to proceed to trial, and that Williams is a danger to himself and others. She ordered him to be committed to a state-run mental health facility until further notice. The trial date was continued without a date.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant DA Kelvin Sanders. Williams was represented by Public Defender Eric Talley.

