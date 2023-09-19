Many to travel to New Orleans to face Newman in Week 4

MANY, La. (KALB) - Week 4 of high school football brings back one of the most anticipated matchups in Cenla as the Many Tigers travel to New Orleans to play Newman. These teams last met on September 23 of last year in a game that Many would eventually go on to win 25-17.

The game included big-time names like USC’s Tackett Curtis, Texas QB Arch Manning and LSU commit Tylen Singeltary. Many has not been back to New Orleans since they beat Union in the State Championship.

Despite both teams looking very different, the Tigers and new head coach Dillon Barrett feel like they can make a statement and “shock the state” with an opportunity to take down undefeated Newman.

“Nobody is going to stop us, and that’s a fact, I can promise you that,” said Many quarterback Hayden Evans.

The Tigers are set to kick off with the Greenies on Friday, September 22. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

