NSU’s School of STEM supports Dr. Jerry Allen Scholarship

NSU chapters of the American Society of Microbiology and American Chemical Society met for the...
NSU chapters of the American Society of Microbiology and American Chemical Society met for the donation of funds to the NSU Foundation to benefit the Dr. Jerry Allen Memorial Scholarship. From left are Avery Tullos, Hailey Mcbouern, Abbie Boutte, Brayden Kilgore, Aries Irby, Landen Jett, Montel Mercier, Benjamin Castro, Brody Heard, Jacquelyn Kay, Derek Dupre, Lila Laroux, Caleb Helms, Lathan Meyers, Dr. Chris Lyles, Sarah Moore and Morgan McCrory.(Leah Jackson / NSU)
By Leah Jackson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University’s Department of Biology and Microbiology and the campus chapter of the American Society of Microbiology presented a donation of $2,000 to the Dr. Jerry Allen Memorial Scholarship on Sept. 15. The presentation took place during a joint meeting of the campus ASM chapter and the American Chemical Society chapter.

Faculty from the Department created the scholarship to honor Allen, a long-time professor who inspired and influenced microbiology students for 35 years.

The Dr. Jerry Allen Memorial Scholarship was created through an initial donation of $2,000 from the School to the NSU Foundation with plans to make annual donations until the scholarship is fully endowed at $10,000.

Allen was born in Calvin in 1936 and spent his career as a professor of microbiology, teaching and at times leading the department there from 1970 until his retirement in 2005.

Allen was widely loved by his students, of whom he frequently spoke fondly. He taught advanced microbiology, immunology and virology courses as well as introductory science courses. Any medical or nursing student at Northwestern during his tenure would have encountered Dr. Allen’s classes. Those students have gone on to research, patient care and other influential roles across northwest Louisiana and around the globe.

During his career, Allen was a prolific researcher, author and speaker and was invited to speak on his work at conferences around the globe. In addition to working at NSU, he spent many years as the bacteriologist for Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

He passed away in May 2021.

Friends can contribute towards the endowment by visiting www.northwesternstatealumni.com.

Copyright 2023 NSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Rapides Parish man arrested for setting multiple wildfires in Grant Parish
Mardaysha Boyd and Cherish Henderson
APD searching for missing teens
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in suicide, attempted murder near Robeline
Jackie Brown
Inmate who escaped from Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility recaptured
PPD asks for help in identifying this person wanted for questioning in an investigation.
Person wanted for questioning has been identified

Latest News

A Rapides Parish Judge has determined that an Alexandria man is not able to proceed to trial...
Judge determines Alexandria man not able to proceed to trial for first-degree rape charge
Alexandria City Council to reintroduce multi-ambulance provider ordinance
Bolton High School changes, substitute bus drivers to be discussed at RPSB committee meeting
RPL Board to designate members to new Policies and Reconsideration Committee