NSU’s School of STEM supports Dr. Jerry Allen Scholarship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University’s Department of Biology and Microbiology and the campus chapter of the American Society of Microbiology presented a donation of $2,000 to the Dr. Jerry Allen Memorial Scholarship on Sept. 15. The presentation took place during a joint meeting of the campus ASM chapter and the American Chemical Society chapter.

Faculty from the Department created the scholarship to honor Allen, a long-time professor who inspired and influenced microbiology students for 35 years.

The Dr. Jerry Allen Memorial Scholarship was created through an initial donation of $2,000 from the School to the NSU Foundation with plans to make annual donations until the scholarship is fully endowed at $10,000.

Allen was born in Calvin in 1936 and spent his career as a professor of microbiology, teaching and at times leading the department there from 1970 until his retirement in 2005.

Allen was widely loved by his students, of whom he frequently spoke fondly. He taught advanced microbiology, immunology and virology courses as well as introductory science courses. Any medical or nursing student at Northwestern during his tenure would have encountered Dr. Allen’s classes. Those students have gone on to research, patient care and other influential roles across northwest Louisiana and around the globe.

During his career, Allen was a prolific researcher, author and speaker and was invited to speak on his work at conferences around the globe. In addition to working at NSU, he spent many years as the bacteriologist for Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

He passed away in May 2021.

Friends can contribute towards the endowment by visiting www.northwesternstatealumni.com.

