Pineville Police searching for person wanted for questioning

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for help in identifying the person in this photo.

This person is wanted for questioning in reference to an investigation.

If you know any information about this person’s identity, you are asked to contact PPD at 318-449-5652. You can also message Pineville Police on their Facebook page. All tips will remain anonymous.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

