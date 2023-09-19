PPD seeking two people wanted for questioning

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for help in identifying the two people in the photo.

Both people are wanted for questioning in reference to an investigation.

If you know who they are, you are asked to contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-449-5652 or send PPD a message on their Facebook page. All tips are anonymous.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

