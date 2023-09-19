RPL Board approves members for new Policies and Reconsideration Committee

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library Board of Control has designated members to serve on the newly established Policies and Reconsideration Committee.

Board of Control Meeting Rapides Parish Library Board of Control meeting for 9/19/23.

The board established the committee in August following a new law from the 2023 legislative session going into effect.

It will oversee reviewing all existing policies and will change any required amendments that need to take place.

The committee will also be responsible for checking legal standards, as well as content and propriety, for the Rapides community.

Board members Dana Cox (District E), Ralph Roach (C) and Irene Hobbs (F) were approved to serve on the committee for the time being. All three members expressed interest in being on the committee and were selected by board President Le’Anza Jordan (District I) and RPL Director Celise Reech-Harper for approval by the board.

The committee will meet for the first time in October.

New selections for all committees, including the Policies and Reconsideration Committee, will happen in November.

