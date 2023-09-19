RPL Board to designate members to new Policies and Reconsideration Committee

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library Board of Control has a standard meeting underway, but tonight they will be once again looking at the newly established Policies and Reconsideration Committee.

Back in August, the board held a special meeting establishing that committee because of a new law passed in the 2023 legislative session.

The board’s new committee will oversee reviewing all existing policies and will change any required amendments that need to take place.

The committee will also be responsible for checking legal standards, as well as content and propriety, for the Rapides community.

Tonight, the board will designate committee members and set the date for their first meeting.

