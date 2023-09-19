State superintendent educates ASH students on U.S. Constitution

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Students at Alexandria Senior High School gained knowledge on the United States Constitution and how it is still used, thanks to a civics lesson taught by State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.

Dr. Brumley was joined by Judge Greg Beard and State Representatives Mike Johnson and Lance Harris on Tuesday to teach the class, giving students a copy of the Constitution and educating them on why those values are still relevant.

Celebrate Freedom Week is a time when Louisiana students learn more about the United States Constitution and how our country’s founding fathers laid the groundwork for our liberties. Dr. Brumley wants students to know the importance of the Constitution and said students have an obligation to help make the U.S. a more perfect union.

“I think students engaging in primary source resources is really important, looking at the Declaration of Independence, looking at the Constitution, looking at the Bill of Rights,” said Dr. Brumley. “Instead of having someone tell them what it says, giving them the actual document and letting them explore it for themselves and that’s what we did today.”

Celebrate Freedom Week continues all throughout this week and gives Louisiana students the opportunity to learn from state leaders on the importance of American history and how they can shape their own history.

