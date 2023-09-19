Students in St. Helena Parish return to class one week after deadly school shooting

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Students and teachers are returning to their classrooms Tuesday, Sept. 19 in St. Helena Parish following a deadly school shooting at St. Helena College & Career Academy exactly one week ago.

A student, identified as 16-year-old Vernon Gordon, Jr., was shot and killed on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

A 14-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies said the accused shooter will be charged with aggravated second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and bringing a gun on school property. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was a student attending the school.

Law enforcement confirmed bullying appeared to be a motive in the shooting.

In a letter from the St. Helena Parish School District released Monday, Sept. 18, Superintendent Kelli Joseph said the district has taken every measure possible to make sure kids are safe when they return.

The school district announced it is working closely with law enforcement to increase security, including searching backpacks, having more police officers on campus, and installing new security cameras.

Read the full statement below:

You can also read the statement here.

A Prayer Service will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the school’s gym.

