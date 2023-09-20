APD investigating attempted second degree murder on Mary Street

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Mary Street around 8:27 p.m. on September 19.

APD said the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD asks for help in identifying this person wanted for questioning in an investigation.
Person wanted for questioning has been identified
Jackie Brown
Inmate who escaped from Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility recaptured
Flatwoods man arrested for three counts of arson in Pineville
Israel Williams
Judge determines Alexandria man not able to proceed to trial for first-degree rape charge
Emergency officials are responding to a crash on the interstate Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.
Pedestrian killed, juveniles injured in two separate crashes on I-12, troopers say

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
LDH announces updated COVID vaccines arriving at pharmacies
La. district attorneys to file oppositions to clemency hearings
Bolton High School changes, bus drivers discussed at RPSB committee meeting
The Rapides Parish School Board discussed changes to Bolton High School and hiring bus drivers.
Bolton High School changes, bus drivers discussed at RPSB committee meeting