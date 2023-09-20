APD investigating deadly shooting in Chester Street, Polk Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a Tuesday night (Sept. 19) deadly shooting in the area of Chester Street and Polk Street.

We are still waiting on information from Alexandria police, but News Channel 5 was on the scene last night around 11:30 p.m. as police closed off the area and placed evidence markers down.

Residents in the area told our crew that they heard more than a dozen gunshots. We also spotted a tarp covering a body on the scene.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed to News Channel 5 that the victim was 25-year-old Tyruin Green.

When we get more information from APD, we’ll let you know.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.