APD investigating deadly shooting in Chester Street, Polk Street area

APD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Chester Street and Polk Street area.
APD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Chester Street and Polk Street area.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a Tuesday night (Sept. 19) deadly shooting in the area of Chester Street and Polk Street.

We are still waiting on information from Alexandria police, but News Channel 5 was on the scene last night around 11:30 p.m. as police closed off the area and placed evidence markers down.

Residents in the area told our crew that they heard more than a dozen gunshots. We also spotted a tarp covering a body on the scene.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed to News Channel 5 that the victim was 25-year-old Tyruin Green.

When we get more information from APD, we’ll let you know.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD asks for help in identifying this person wanted for questioning in an investigation.
Person wanted for questioning has been identified
Jackie Brown
Inmate who escaped from Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility recaptured
Flatwoods man arrested for three counts of arson in Pineville
Israel Williams
Judge determines Alexandria man not able to proceed to trial for first-degree rape charge
PPD is asking for help identifying these two people wanted for questioning.
PPD seeking two people wanted for questioning

Latest News

APD investigating attempted second degree murder on Mary Street
COVID-19 vaccine
LDH announces updated COVID vaccines arriving at pharmacies
Over 2,000 students impacted by bus driver call out in Ascension Parish
La. district attorneys to file oppositions to clemency hearings