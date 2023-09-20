Entergy Louisiana announces $1 million in bill assistance for customers

Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The following is a news release from Entergy Louisiana:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to qualifying residential customers. Entergy’s shareholders will contribute $1 million in bill relief across Entergy Louisiana’s service area in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana in order to address the higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer’s historic heat. Customers can apply through their local United Way website starting on Friday, Sept. 22, at noon.

Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $200 credit on their utility bill while funds are available and on a first come, first served basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:

  • Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)
  • One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older:
  • First page of 2022 tax return(s)
  • 2022 W2(s)
  • Last paystub(s)
  • Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s), or benefit-determination letters

The United Way’s online process will enable customers to upload these documents and submit their applications beginning Friday at noon. Applications will be reviewed and approved or denied through the following United Way partners:

To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 for a family of four. Eligible customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible due to high demand. $100,000 of the $1 million will go directly towards Entergy’s The Power to Care program to assist older adults and customers with disabilities.

Entergy Louisiana offers a number of payment options for all customers, such as level billing, deferred payment arrangements and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage. For more information, visit www.entergy.com/answers or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.

