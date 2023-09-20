JB Lafargue will be honored in an upcoming PBS documentary

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A prominent figure in Central Louisiana history will be highlighted in an upcoming PBS documentary.

When local historian Michael Wynne saw the beginning of John B. Lafargue’s name, he knew he had found Professor John Batiste Lafargue’s gravesite.

“We need to protect all of our history,” said Wynne.

That is what the Ken Burns documentary “Emancipation to Exodus” aims to do, shed light on the remarkable stories of Black Americans from the era of Emancipation up to the Great Migration.

Clark Burnett is a producer on the project.

“We want to tell the truth,” said Burnett. “We want to tell the truth about this history and that starts with individual stories.”

Originally from Avoyelles Parish, Lafargue and his wife, Sarah Mayo Lafargue, settled in Alexandria. Lafargue was a passionate advocate for education. This passion led to the establishment of the Peabody Industrial and Normal School in 1895, which he and his wife operated, later becoming Peabody Magnet High School.

“This school was originally created to educate young African Americans to become African American teachers around the South as well as farm workers.”

After establishing the school, Lafargue went on to found the Colored State Teachers Association and was elected Conductor of the Parish Teachers’ Institute and served for 21 years.

“This is a period right after Emancipation where Blacks were given the opportunity to vote, to get educations and to achieve other opportunities,” said Burnett. “But they were met with the most intense oppression.”

The PBS documentary crew is actively searching for anyone who can contribute information about Lafargue that would help tell his story.

