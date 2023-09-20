La. district attorneys to file oppositions to clemency hearings

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana District Attorneys Association is expected to file oppositions to the capital clemency hearings that Governor John Bel Edwards is asking the Louisiana Board of Pardons to complete.

Attorney General Jeff Landry is also expected to join in filing an opposition after East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore filed his own oppositions.

The group says that they are focusing on the disregard for the rule of law, procedure, and disregard for the impact on the victims and their families brought upon by the unprecedented effort.

Multiple district attorneys along with victims, representatives, and law enforcement will hold a press conference starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to discuss oppositions.

