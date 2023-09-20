LCU dominates in the redzone

LCU's dominance in the redzone has been a huge factor to their success.
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - With LCU holding a nine-game win streak and a now 3-0 regular season record, there is a common trait in their recent success: the redzone. LCU has been in the redzone 15 times already this season and has scored 13 times, with 11 of those times being touchdowns.

That is a 73% success rate for touchdowns. Most NFL teams are not doing that.

LCU has made moving the chains look so easy at times, even the backups are joining in on the fun. Senior running back Rashawn West and freshman wide receivers Marc Denison and Sema’J Hayes all had touchdowns in Saturday’s game against Langston.

The Wildcats look to continue this dominance on offense this Saturday, September 23, back on their home turf against Wayland Baptist. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

