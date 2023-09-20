Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Petitions to recall Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and council members at-large Jim Villard and Lee Rubin have been received by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The secretary of state’s elections division confirmed to KALB that the petitions were filed on Tuesday, September 19, by Chairwoman Shicola Jones and Vice Chairwoman Natosha Parker.

The reason behind the recall petitions cited that all three officials have ignored the needs of the citizens of Alexandria.

The petition adds that Mayor Roy, Rubin and Villard failed to implement adequate police recruitment and retention plans, leading to low morale, bad leadership and unsolved violent crime.

The petition continues that the three elected officials failed to adequately manage the utility billing system, meter readings and inconsistent cutoff policies.

Lastly, the petition states that the three failed to develop an economic plan for the city and address the homeless and have also bullied residents and businesses.

In order to trigger a recall election, the recall organizers must get handwritten signatures from 25 percent of the voting population in Alexandria, which is just over 25,000. That means organizers have 180 days from Sept. 19 to gather at least 6,329 signatures for a recall to be called. The signatures will have to be collected and rectified by the Registrar of Voters Office by March 17.

We have reached out to Mayor Roy, Rubin and Villard for comment, but have not heard back.

See the petitions in full here:

