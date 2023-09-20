Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members

Petitions to recall Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and two council members have been received by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Petitions to recall Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and council members at-large Jim Villard and Lee Rubin have been received by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The secretary of state’s elections division confirmed to KALB that the petitions were filed on Tuesday, September 19, by Chairwoman Shicola Jones and Vice Chairwoman Natosha Parker.

The reason behind the recall petitions cited that all three officials have ignored the needs of the citizens of Alexandria.

The petition adds that Mayor Roy, Rubin and Villard failed to implement adequate police recruitment and retention plans, leading to low morale, bad leadership and unsolved violent crime.

The petition continues that the three elected officials failed to adequately manage the utility billing system, meter readings and inconsistent cutoff policies.

Lastly, the petition states that the three failed to develop an economic plan for the city and address the homeless and have also bullied residents and businesses.

In order to trigger a recall election, the recall organizers must get handwritten signatures from 25 percent of the voting population in Alexandria, which is just over 25,000. That means organizers have 180 days from Sept. 19 to gather at least 6,329 signatures for a recall to be called. The signatures will have to be collected and rectified by the Registrar of Voters Office by March 17.

We have reached out to Mayor Roy, Rubin and Villard for comment, but have not heard back.

See the petitions in full here:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD asks for help in identifying this person wanted for questioning in an investigation.
Person wanted for questioning has been identified
Jackie Brown
Inmate who escaped from Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility recaptured
Flatwoods man arrested for three counts of arson in Pineville
Israel Williams
Judge determines Alexandria man not able to proceed to trial for first-degree rape charge
PPD is asking for help identifying these two people wanted for questioning.
PPD seeking two people wanted for questioning

Latest News

Petitions to recall Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and two council members have been received by...
Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members
District Attorneys, Attorney General seek to block clemency hearings
APD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Chester Street and Polk Street area.
APD investigating deadly shooting in Chester Street, Polk Street area
Attorney General Jeff Landry files suit against Governor Edwards in clemency battle.
La. attorney general files suit against Gov. Edwards, joining others in clemency battle