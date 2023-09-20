Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD asks for help in identifying this person wanted for questioning in an investigation.
Person wanted for questioning has been identified
Jackie Brown
Inmate who escaped from Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility recaptured
Flatwoods man arrested for three counts of arson in Pineville
Israel Williams
Judge determines Alexandria man not able to proceed to trial for first-degree rape charge
Emergency officials are responding to a crash on the interstate Tuesday morning, Sept. 19.
Pedestrian killed, juveniles injured in two separate crashes on I-12, troopers say

Latest News

APD investigating attempted second degree murder on Mary Street
Experts say not is the time to get a flu shot before respiratory virus season is in full swing.
Experts urge vaccination before flu season
FILE - A file image of Batman from DC Comics. Author Marc Tyler Nobleman was told not to...
A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit
COVID-19 vaccine
LDH announces updated COVID vaccines arriving at pharmacies
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures