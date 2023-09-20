Renewing focus on preservation after statewide wildfire damage

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It is something this state has experienced all summer: wildfires taking over the Louisiana landscape.

Experts at the Forestland Stewards Forum held in Natchitoches shared that Louisiana’s forests are overcrowded, leading to those wildfire dangers. A focus of the forum was working to build climate-resilient forests, one method for that is prescribed burning.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of conversation about wildfires and preserved burning,” said Rodney McKay, Louisiana Economic Forestry Center Land Manager.

Preserved burning is a controlled burn used to meet management objectives. According to McKay, it can prevent damages on unmanaged lands in Louisiana.

“I think we need to be looking at ways where we can mitigate risk in parcels or in areas that are higher risk,” he said.

Natural landmarks like the Kisatchie National Forest are under threat by the fires, renewing a focus on preservation. Lisa Lord, Conservation Programs Director at Longleaf Alliance, shared that prescribed burns are one of the best ways to combat wildfires, by fighting bad fire with good fire.

“We’re reducing the fuel load and reducing the risk,” she said. “When lightning strikes and we do have a wildfire, we’ve already burned up a lot of the fuel that’s available on the landscape.”

Lord added that fighting wildfires is all about what is done before the flames start, including managing your property.

“Fire has always been part of our landscape in the south. Historically, fire burned on the landscape every 2-3 years. So by using prescribed fire, we essentially mimic that,” she said.

It is a joint effort to combat these wildfires, and Jenny Sanders, Coordinator of the Texas A&M Longleaf Team, wants to keep that joint effort.

“Bringing all these partners together, they all have funding, they all have technical resources that we can bring to educate private land owners. When we’re all working together, we’re all at our best,” she said.

State and national leaders are urging private land owners around the south to help with preservation as leaders aim to restore Louisiana’s forests that have seen so much damage.

