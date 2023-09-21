Authorities on scene of brush/woods fire on Litton Nugent Road near Marco

MARCO, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are at the scene of a brush/woods fire in the 200 block of Litton Nugent Road near Marco. Agencies responded around 2:15 p.m.

No structures are in danger at this time.

It is believed that the fire was caused by a down power line in the area.

SWEPCO is also responding.

You may observe a smoke haze in south Natchitoches Parish, Grant and Rapides Parishes over the next couple of hours.

