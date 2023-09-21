Authorities on scene of brush/woods fire on Litton Nugent Road near Marco

Agencies responded to a woods fire in the Marco area in Natchitoches Parish.
Agencies responded to a woods fire in the Marco area in Natchitoches Parish.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are at the scene of a brush/woods fire in the 200 block of Litton Nugent Road near Marco. Agencies responded around 2:15 p.m.

No structures are in danger at this time.

It is believed that the fire was caused by a down power line in the area.

SWEPCO is also responding.

You may observe a smoke haze in south Natchitoches Parish, Grant and Rapides Parishes over the next couple of hours.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash
APD investigating attempted second degree murder on Mary Street
APD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Chester Street and Polk Street area.
APD investigating deadly shooting in Chester Street, Polk Street area
Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members
Crickets are in their peak season creating for a rapid rise in the population.
Cricket invasion! Louisiana weather leads to rapid rise in cricket population

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
Double arson investigation underway in Baton Rouge
Jacque Roy Recall
WATCH: Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members
Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash