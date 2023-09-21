Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 1207 around 12:15 a.m. on September 21.

Tyler “T&T” Thiels, 32, was driving a 1997 Nissan Pickup south on Hwy 1207, when, for reasons still under investigation, the Nissan traveled off the road, hit a culvert and several trees before overturning.

Thiels was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

