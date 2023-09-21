Double arson investigation underway in Baton Rouge

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department ruled the cause of two fires at the same home as arson.

They took place less than 24 hours apart in the 2800 block of Eaton Street.

Crews responded to the house just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home.

They entered the house and quickly extinguished the fire, which had spread into the attic area.

The people living there were not at home at the time.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed crews responded to a fire at the same home on Thursday, Sept. 20.

The call came in around 6:40 a.m.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 7 a.m.

The department said no one was home at the time of either fire.

