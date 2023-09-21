LANG display remembers soldiers during National Suicide Prevention Month

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - September is “National Suicide Prevention Month”, and one woman is spreading awareness by displaying dog tags at the Louisiana National Guard Training Center to honor those soldiers who took their own lives.

Every 11 minutes, a person dies from suicide, and that doesn’t discriminate against soldiers in the military.

“You know, we talk about it. There’s such a stigma surrounding mental health in our community, especially with our service members,” said Kyah Iles, suicide prevention coordinator for the Louisiana Army National Guard.

Iles is part of the Louisiana National Guard’s Resilience, Risk Reduction & Suicide Prevention Program, which aims to enhance the force’s resilience and reduce suicide rates through training on identifying at-risk individuals and assisting them, thereby preventing suicidal behavior. Her mission is to spread awareness for mental health and suicide among soldiers.

“It’s hard to talk about,” said Iles. “You know, we’re supposed to be the strong ones, we’re supposed to be the tough ones.”

That led Iles to create the dog tag display at the front gates of the training center.

“It puts things into perspective and, you know literally really makes it realistic to see how many people are being lost to the battles inside,” Iles said. “It puts it in the forefront for us to know that this is a real issue and what needs to be addressed.”

The dog tags honor 70 soldiers who committed suicide since 2004, each tag containing a soldier’s gender, age when they died, the year they died, and their former rank before they died. It’s a constant reminder that people struggling with mental health and thoughts of suicide matter and community support is always needed.

“In order to create a mental health mindful community, you have to be mindful yourself. Just letting people know that it’s okay to not be okay,” said Iles. “Checking on your loved ones, checking on each other every single day. We have a system throughout the Louisiana Army National Guard where we call each other ‘Battle Buddies’ and so checking on your Battles Buddies. You never how much of a difference it might make.”

