Secondary to None: Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris had 3 INT’s & 2 pick six against Pineville

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris is continuing to shine under the bright lights each week.

“He is the first one to make a statement,” said Indians’ linebacker Kaleb Andrus. “He is the one that sets the tone for the game.”

Norris has scored a touchdown in all three phases of the game, one being on the opening kick return against Bolton in Tioga’s season opener.

“I see him,” said Indians’ defensive back Josh Loyd. “We work hard all the time, and I feel like he is finally getting noticed for what should have been getting noticed for already.”

All eyes are starting to consistently be on the senior defensive back, as last week in the rivalry game against Pineville, he had three interceptions, two of them resulting in a pick-six.

“It is just normal for me, but then it kept happening,” said Norris. “I am not going to lie; I was trying to break a record. I do not know how many interceptions they have made in a game at Tioga, but I was trying to break the record.”

The Indians’ defense has been red hot the last three weeks, scoring six touchdowns, and Norris alone scored half of Tioga’s 35 points in Week 3.

“It is just amazing because so far our defense, we have been averaging two and a half picks a game all thanks to our safeties back there, Ja’Corian, Josh and our corners,” said Andrus.

“Our defense has outscored probably some teams at this point, and we are super proud of those guys for that,” said Indians’ head coach Kevin Cook. “It is a great accomplishment, and obviously, Ja’Corian is responsible for half of that.”

Many radio announcers and fans have compared Norris’ no fear mentality and infectious energy to the University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, also known as “Prime.”

“I am there, but for people to compare me to him is crazy,” said Norris. “I actually look up to Deion Sanders. I like watching him. For people to compare me to him, it makes me feel good about myself. I just have to keep working.”

“In the Breaux Bride game, he forced a fumble, just ran up there and ripped the football out and took it and started running with it,” said Cook. “He has become quite the ball hawk, and I hope he will continue to be.”

For his success-driven mindset on and off the field, Ja’Corian Norris is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.