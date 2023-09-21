Suspect wanted for arson in Texas may have fled to Kolin

KOLIN, La. (KALB) - Authorities in Texas are searching for a man wanted for felony arson who may have fled to Kolin, Louisiana.

The Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office filed felony arson charges on Michael Wayne Robertson, Jr., on August 14. Authorities said Roberston intentionally set a fire on August 11 inside of his father’s mobile home and caused damage to it.

Robertson could be in the City of Waller or possibly fled to Kolin.

If you see Robertson or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact local law enforcement or investigator Dean Hensley at 979-826-7785 or Crime Stoppers at 979-826-8266.

