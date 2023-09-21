Tioga vs Marksville voted Week 4 Cool Game of the Week

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Week 4 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week features a pair of undefeated teams as Tioga will travel to Marksville on Friday to take on the Tigers.

Both teams are 3-0 in the young season, but the keys to each team’s success have been vastly different.

Tioga has its defense to thank the most for the undefeated start as the Indians have scored six defensive touchdowns through the first three weeks. Senior defensive back Jacorian Norris has scored on offense, defense and special teams this year, including two Pick 6s in Week 3 in a win over Pineville.

For Marksville, the Tigers have exceeded most of the expectations that were placed upon them in the preseason after finishing with just a 1-9 record a year ago. First-year head coach Josh Harper has brought new life to the program. A large reason has been the play of Tigers’ athlete Elidrick Murray. After Marksville’s starting quarterback went down with an injury prior to Week 1, Murray stepped in and has not left the field.

In the Tigers’ 34-33 win on the road at Grant in Week 3, Murray played every snap accounting for 290 yards and three touchdowns while also scoring the game-winning two-point conversion.

Game of the Week coverage begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, on News Channel 5. Highlights and post-game reactions can be seen on the 5th Quarter beginning at 10 p.m.

