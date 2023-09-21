Tioga vs Marksville voted Week 4 Cool Game of the Week

(KALB / MGN)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Week 4 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week features a pair of undefeated teams as Tioga will travel to Marksville on Friday to take on the Tigers.

Both teams are 3-0 in the young season, but the keys to each team’s success have been vastly different.

Tioga has its defense to thank the most for the undefeated start as the Indians have scored six defensive touchdowns through the first three weeks. Senior defensive back Jacorian Norris has scored on offense, defense and special teams this year, including two Pick 6s in Week 3 in a win over Pineville.

For Marksville, the Tigers have exceeded most of the expectations that were placed upon them in the preseason after finishing with just a 1-9 record a year ago. First-year head coach Josh Harper has brought new life to the program. A large reason has been the play of Tigers’ athlete Elidrick Murray. After Marksville’s starting quarterback went down with an injury prior to Week 1, Murray stepped in and has not left the field.

In the Tigers’ 34-33 win on the road at Grant in Week 3, Murray played every snap accounting for 290 yards and three touchdowns while also scoring the game-winning two-point conversion.

Game of the Week coverage begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, on News Channel 5. Highlights and post-game reactions can be seen on the 5th Quarter beginning at 10 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash
APD investigating attempted second degree murder on Mary Street
APD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Chester Street and Polk Street area.
APD investigating deadly shooting in Chester Street, Polk Street area
Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members
Crickets are in their peak season creating for a rapid rise in the population.
Cricket invasion! Louisiana weather leads to rapid rise in cricket population

Latest News

Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris is continuing to shine under the bright lights each week.
Secondary to None: Tioga’s Ja’Corian Norris had 3 INT’s & 2 pick six against Pineville
Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Tioga - Ja’Corian Norris!
Ja’Corian Norris - Athlete of the Week
Demons' looking for answers going into bye week
‘An opportunity to figure things out’: NSU hoping for answers during bye week
The best time to figure a few things out for Northwestern State is to have an open date. The...
‘An opportunity to figure things out.’ NSU hoping for answers during bye week