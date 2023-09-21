WATCH: Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A press conference is being held on Thursday, Sept. 21, for the effort to recall Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and city council members Lee Rubin and Jim Villard at City Hall in downtown.

We will stream the event live around 10:30 a.m. on this page.

BACKGROUND INFO: Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members

