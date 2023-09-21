WATCH: Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A press conference is being held on Thursday, Sept. 21, for the effort to recall Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and city council members Lee Rubin and Jim Villard at City Hall in downtown.

We will stream the event live around 10:30 a.m. on this page.

BACKGROUND INFO: Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.