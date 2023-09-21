Which key demographics could impact a runoff for La. governor?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the past two terms, the Louisiana governor’s race has come down to a runoff between a Republican and Democrat. In 2015 and 2019, Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, was able to win in a run-off in a majority red state.

Now some political analysts anticipate another runoff following the primary election in October, this time between Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and Democrat Dr. Shawn Wilson, former secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Questions remain concerning the most likely outcome of a potential gubernatorial runoff, leading some analysts to wonder if Wilson is a compelling enough candidate to pull off a potential upset against Landry, the candidate polling the best.

“He is by no means a lock for a runoff, and he is probably a longshot should he make a runoff,” said Greg LaRose, political analyst and editor of the Louisiana Illuminator. “He serves as director of an agency, that despite all of his best wishes, is not really well known for vaulting a candidate to any sort of prominence or, you know, offers much clout to that candidate.”

Also at a disadvantage is Wilson’s lack of competitive edge in his fundraising efforts, where he has less than $1 million as of September, compared to Landry’s $6.7 million.

According to new data from the Gray Television commissioned poll by Mason-Dixon polling, Wilson’s favorability comes in at 28% among a group of 625 voters. Only 7% reported an unfavorable opinion of Wilson, while 31% held a neutral view. The majority of respondents at 34% did not recognize Wilson at all.

On the other hand, 46% found Landry favorable.

While far more found Landry unfavorable (22%) compared to Wilson, far fewer did not recognize him (9%).

“While I think there may be a little bit of a question mark hanging over the representation of Black voters, I think we have a good representation of where they’re going to go,” said LaRose. “So, to see Landry with a decisive edge at this point is not a surprise.”

The demographic makeup of voter turnout could play the biggest part in a potential upset.

In a potential runoff, polling data points to Landry taking a decisive lead at 52%, while Wilson trails at 39%. Nine percent of respondents were undecided on the matchup.

“I really think the Independents are going to have a more prominent say than people are giving them credit for in this race,” argued LaRose. “They were super decisive in putting John Bel Edwards in office, especially because he moved himself right of Center, especially with his anti-abortion stance.”

Abortion is an issue that stands out among voters, especially women registered as Independent and Democrat.

When respondents were asked if they supported the state’s current abortion ban, 53% opposed it. Of that opposition, 57% came from women, while 48% was from men. By party, 70% were registered Democrats, 28% were Republicans and 54% were Independent.

LaRose said he is paying close attention to women’s voters in this election.

“Given the recent changes to reproductive rights law in Louisiana, I think that’s likely moved a lot of more middle-leaning Republicans to consider Democratic candidates, or at least ones that have said they would consider changing or adding exceptions to the state’s abortion law,” said LaRose.

Another focus on the outcome of a possible runoff will be the number of Black voters who cast a ballot.

In 2019, more than 50% of the Black population in Louisiana voted, with a majority supporting incumbent Gov. Edwards in a runoff, after just 40% voted in the primary.

Some political experts have pointed to this as a reason for Edwards’ win, but they do not know if Wilson will have the same turnout in this election, in part due to a strained La. Democratic Party and few major ballot initiatives in major cities.

“This state Democratic party, and I think it’s widely agreed, is in such disarray that I don’t know they can effectively campaign and vault Shawn Wilson to the position John Bel Edwards was in back in 2015 or 2019.”

CLICK HERE to view all data from the Gray TV commissioned gubernatorial poll.

