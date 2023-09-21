Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD asks for help in identifying this person wanted for questioning in an investigation.
Person wanted for questioning has been identified
Jackie Brown
Inmate who escaped from Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility recaptured
Flatwoods man arrested for three counts of arson in Pineville
Israel Williams
Judge determines Alexandria man not able to proceed to trial for first-degree rape charge
PPD is asking for help identifying these two people wanted for questioning.
PPD seeking two people wanted for questioning

Latest News

Crickets are in their peak season creating for a rapid rise in the population.
Cricket invasion! Louisiana weather leads to rapid rise in cricket population
If you have noticed an invasion of crickets over the last few weeks across Louisiana, you’re...
Louisiana weather leads to rapid rise in cricket population
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Officers kept Elijah McClain in neck hold despite pleas of ‘I can’t breathe,’ prosecutors say
FILE - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks about U.S. defense strategy at the...
Senate confirms chairman of joint chiefs as GOP senator still blocking hundreds of military nominees
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans