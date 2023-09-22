Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It pays to be a couch potato, at least it might if you enter this contest.

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix. It promises to pay $2,500 to the lucky TV enthusiast who nabs the gig.

The job? To identify the most binge-worthy show on the streaming site.

And if you love “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Wednesday,” you are in luck. Those are the shows you’d most likely be watching or rewatching.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

Applications have to be in by Sept. 25, which just happens to be National Binge Day.

