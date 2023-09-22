CWS Champion Coach Jay Johnson was LSUA’s guest speaker at Shrimp Jam fundraiser

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - College World Series Champion Head Coach Jay Johnson from the LSU Tigers made his way to Alexandria Thursday night to be the guest speaker at LSUA’s annual Shrimp Jam.

The event was held at the Randolph Riverfront Center where nearly one thousand people came out for the school’s largest athletic fundraiser. Shrimp Jam brings in tens of thousands of dollars for the school through donations and a silent auction that goes directly toward LSUA’s athletic department throughout the year.

Over the years, the turnout has continued to grow as the fundraiser has brought in high-profile guests, including Kim Mulkey, D-D Breaux and this year with Coach Johnson.

Warren Morris, a Bolton High School alum and the hero of the 1996 College World Series for LSU, introduced Johnson at the event in what turned out to be a surreal moment for the champion coach.

“I remember where I was when he hit the home run, and I thought it would be pretty cool to be Warren Morris right now,” said Johnson. “I followed his career and to get congratulatory texts and welcoming texts for me when I took the job or us winning the national championship, it is pretty amazing. LSU baseball is not LSU baseball without Warren Morris and his contribution with that home run in that championship game.”

During the event, LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil joked that the school will have to keep inviting guests like Jay Johnson to speak at the Shrimp Jam fundraiser if it means good luck for LSU athletics.

