Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate

Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for the governor’s race Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge.((Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator))
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Republican front-runner in the race for Louisiana governor, has formally declined an invitation to share the debate stage with two other leading candidates.

A spokesperson for Landry’s campaign made the announcement on Fri., Sept. 22.

Gray TV will host its gubernatorial debate on Tues., Sep. 26 at the University of New Orleans.

To qualify for the debate, candidates were required to tally 5% or higher in a Gray-commissioned poll.

Landry, Transportation Secretary and Democratic candidate Shawn Wilson, and Republican Stephen Waguespack, president of one of the state’s most powerful business lobbying groups, met the criteria.

Wilson and Wasguespack accepted invitations to participate.

Also on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced his endorsement for Wilson.

On Thursday, Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced his endorsement for Landry. The Times-Picayune endorsed Waguespack.

State Rep. Richard Nelson bowed out of the race and endorsed Landry.

The primary election will be held on Oct. 14.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

Majority of Louisiana residents oppose the state’s abortion law, poll finds

Economy, crime highest concerns for Louisiana governor’s race voters

Gray TV poll shows Landry leading in primary

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash
A felony arson suspect from Texas may be in the Kolin, Louisiana area.
Suspect wanted for arson in Texas may have fled to Kolin
Crickets are in their peak season creating for a rapid rise in the population.
Cricket invasion! Louisiana weather leads to rapid rise in cricket population
Lee Rubin, Jacques Roy, Jim Villard
WATCH: Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members
Rapides Parish corrections officer accused of bringing contraband into jail

Latest News

In less than two months, Louisiana will elect a new governor, and Republican candidate Stephen...
Decentralize: How Stephen Waguespack wants to turn the state around if elected next La. governor
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt and Attorney General Jeff Landry officially entered the race for...
Landry, Hewitt officially join crowded field for Louisiana governor
Jay Luneau
Senator Jay Luneau will run for re-election
State Rep. Richard Nelson (R) appeared to draw the most reaction and praise from municipal...
‘New face in politics:’ Richard Nelson, underdog governor-hopeful, impresses local mayors at LMA forum
Liz Murrill is a Republican candidate in the running for Louisiana Attorney General.
Meet the candidate: Liz Murrill to maintain federally-focused casework, if elected next La. AG