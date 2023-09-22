KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 4 winners
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 4, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.
After three weeks, Mary Margaret Ellison has regained the lead with a 10-6 overall record while Nigel Dyson is one game behind her at 9-7. Dylan Domangue is still a few games under .500 sitting at 7-9.
KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.
Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Tioga vs Marksville:
- Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 24-16
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 35-20
- Nigel’s Pick: Tioga 26-21
ASH vs East Ascension:
- Dylan’s Pick: ASH 38-20
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 35-28
- Nigel’s Pick: ASH 42-24
Bunkie vs Avoyelles:
- Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 40-22
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 42-22
- Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 35-21
Jena vs Winnfield:
- Dylan’s Pick: Jena 36-14
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-12
- Nigel’s Pick: Jena 42-17
Many vs Newman:
- Dylan’s Pick: Newman 45-24
- Mary Margaret’s Pick: Newman 40-24
- Nigel’s Pick: Many 28-27
