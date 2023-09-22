KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 4 winners

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 4, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

After three weeks, Mary Margaret Ellison has regained the lead with a 10-6 overall record while Nigel Dyson is one game behind her at 9-7. Dylan Domangue is still a few games under .500 sitting at 7-9.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Tioga vs Marksville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 24-16
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 35-20
  • Nigel’s Pick: Tioga 26-21

ASH vs East Ascension:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 38-20
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 35-28
  • Nigel’s Pick: ASH 42-24

Bunkie vs Avoyelles:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 40-22
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 42-22
  • Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 35-21

Jena vs Winnfield:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Jena 36-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-12
  • Nigel’s Pick: Jena 42-17

Many vs Newman:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Newman 45-24
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Newman 40-24
  • Nigel’s Pick: Many 28-27

