KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 4 winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 4, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

After three weeks, Mary Margaret Ellison has regained the lead with a 10-6 overall record while Nigel Dyson is one game behind her at 9-7. Dylan Domangue is still a few games under .500 sitting at 7-9.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Tioga vs Marksville:

Dylan’s Pick: Tioga 24-16

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Tioga 35-20

Nigel’s Pick: Tioga 26-21

ASH vs East Ascension:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 38-20

Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 35-28

Nigel’s Pick: ASH 42-24

Bunkie vs Avoyelles:

Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 40-22

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 42-22

Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 35-21

Jena vs Winnfield:

Dylan’s Pick: Jena 36-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 32-12

Nigel’s Pick: Jena 42-17

Many vs Newman:

Dylan’s Pick: Newman 45-24

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Newman 40-24

Nigel’s Pick: Many 28-27

