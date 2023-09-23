APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Drive

APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a Friday night (Sept. 22) deadly shooting at 73 Eastwood Lane.

APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Malik Lynch dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.  You may also email information to detectives at: APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867.  The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaze Clark, 24 of Pineville.
LSP arrests Rapides Parish substitute teacher for sex crimes involving juveniles
Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash
Rapides Parish corrections officer accused of bringing contraband into jail
Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 4 Play of the Week
As part of Celebrate Freedom Week, the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana showcased a freedom...
Exchange Club of Cenla showcases Freedom Shrine at Caroline Dorman Junior High

Latest News

Tioga moves to 4-0 after a 42-14 win over Marksville
Tioga defeats Marksville 42-14 in the Week 4 Game of the Week
Vote for the Week 4 Play of the Week
Week 4 Plays of the Week
Blaze Clark, 24 of Pineville.
LSP arrests Rapides Parish substitute teacher for sex crimes involving juveniles
As part of Celebrate Freedom Week, the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana showcased a freedom...
Exchange Club of Cenla showcases Freedom Shrine at Caroline Dorman Junior High