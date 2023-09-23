GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the sheriff’s office said.(BAY NEWS 9 (Spectrum News))
By BAY NEWS 9 staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Bay News 9) - Florida officials are investigating a death after a body was found in a waterway near an alligator.

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a waterway at a Largo park, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness called police after he saw the alligator with a body in its mouth, Bay News 9 reported.

Wildlife officials assisted in removing the alligator and deceased adult’s body from the waterway.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-foot alligator was humanely killed by officials.

Authorities have not given any details about the person found in the lake.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash
Blaze Clark, 24 of Pineville.
LSP arrests Rapides Parish substitute teacher for sex crimes involving juveniles
A felony arson suspect from Texas may be in the Kolin, Louisiana area.
Suspect wanted for arson in Texas may have fled to Kolin
Crickets are in their peak season creating for a rapid rise in the population.
Cricket invasion! Louisiana weather leads to rapid rise in cricket population
Lee Rubin, Jacques Roy, Jim Villard
WATCH: Petitions seek to recall Alexandria Mayor Roy, two council members

Latest News

Tioga moves to 4-0 after a 42-14 win over Marksville
Tioga defeats Marksville 42-14 in the Week 4 Game of the Week
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forecast to make landfall early Saturday on North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Ophelia lashed the East Coast ahead of an early Saturday landfall. (CNN)
Radar: Ophelia lashes East Coast ahead of landfall
Vote for the Week 4 Play of the Week
Week 4 Plays of the Week