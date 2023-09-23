Tioga stays undefeated after 42-14 win over Marksville

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians are 4-0 for the second consecutive season after a 28 point win on the road at Marksville in the Week 4 Southern Air Game of the Week.

Tioga knocked off previously unbeaten Marksville 42-14.

KALB’s ACA Athlete of the Week Jacorian Norris extended what has been an incredible display of defense by the Indians’ secondary this year. Norris grabbed his fourth interception in two weeks and returned it for a touchdown for his third Pick 6 of the season.

Mary-Margaret Ellison caught up with Indians’ Head Coach Kevin Cook following the game.

Tioga (4-0) will host Jena (4-0) in Week 5.

