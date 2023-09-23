Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 4 Play of the Week

Vote for the Week 4 Play of the Week
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 4 was Homecoming week around Central Louisiana and while most of the school dances will be held tomorrow, it was the players on the field that had the most moves.

From special teams touchdowns to multiple interceptions returned for a score, KALB’s top play nominees had plenty of excitement.

With the poll below, vote for your Farm Bureau Play of the Week. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on Sportsnite.

