No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU snatched a win over Arkansas in Battle for the Boot on Saturday, September 23.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 34-31.

LSU will go on to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Mississippi on Saturday, September 30. Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaze Clark, 24 of Pineville.
LSP arrests Rapides Parish substitute teacher for sex crimes involving juveniles
Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 4 Play of the Week
Deville man killed in Rapides Parish crash
Rapides Parish corrections officer accused of bringing contraband into jail
As part of Celebrate Freedom Week, the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana showcased a freedom...
Exchange Club of Cenla showcases Freedom Shrine at Caroline Dorman Junior High