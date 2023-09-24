No. 12 LSU outlasts Arkansas

LSU Arkansas
LSU Arkansas(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU snatched a win over Arkansas in Battle for the Boot on Saturday, September 23.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 34-31.

LSU will go on to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Mississippi on Saturday, September 30. Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units on scene at England Airpark Sunday night
Multiple soldiers being treated for heat-related illnesses after military drills at AEX
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses
APD responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.
APD investigating homicide on Eastwood Boulevard
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public
The festival showcased furniture, art and leather goods.
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center hosted its Arts and Crafts Festival