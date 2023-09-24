Peabody Magnet High School’s Homecoming draws generations of Warhorses

PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.
PMHS's Homecoming weekend celebrates generations of Warhorses.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Sep. 23, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has been a very exciting homecoming weekend for the Warhorses over at Peabody Magnet High School.

It kicked off Friday, September 22, on the new turf as they dominated Green Oaks. On Saturday, September 23, the festivities continued with a parade that made its way around the school and culminated with the annual picnic. What makes this picnic truly special is that every class, dating back to the 1950s, is represented.

“We are the class of 87 of Peabody, and we are happy to be here for homecoming 2023,” said one alumnus.

“Yes, we are celebrating a legacy for every class that walked through those hollow halls of Peabody,” added another.

“When we come back and support this community for homecoming, we are able to support the school and get better things for the students,” said a member of the 1987 graduating class.

Attendees added that just looking around at the different generations of Warhorses is truly inspiring.

As part of Celebrate Freedom Week, the Exchange Club of Central Louisiana showcased a freedom...
Exchange Club of Cenla showcases Freedom Shrine at Caroline Dorman Junior High

